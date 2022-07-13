Red Sox Injuries: Boston Receives Good News On Trevor Story, Matt Strahm

NESN Logo Sign In

Injury was added to insult for the Red Sox on Tuesday night, but Boston appears to have dodged a bullet with both players who went down at Tropicana Field.

Both Trevor Story and Matt Strahm were forced to exit the Red Sox’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Story left the contest in the fifth inning after taking an 89 mph Corey Kluber sinker off the top of his hand and Strahm departed a frame later after he was struck on the wrist by a comeback liner.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed both players were taken to a local hospital for X-rays. The team on Wednesday revealed both of those X-rays came back negative. Furthermore, the Red Sox aren’t planning on placing either Story or Strahm on the injured list, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Even minorly serious injuries would have been a tough blow for the Sox, who currently have 11 players on the injured list. It’s not exactly a crippling situation for Boston, though, as Chris Sale returned to action Tuesday and Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi are in line to be activated Friday.

The Red Sox will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when they play the penultimate contest of their four-game series with the Rays.