Red Sox Injury Updates: Rich Hill, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Others

The Boston Red Sox, who struggle to find any source of momentum amid their ongoing slump, await the returns of various key roster pieces from the injured list. Unfortunately, for Boston, these returns will come with the Red Sox playing catch-up in the American League Wild Card standings — courtesy of Boston’s 1-5 record to open up the season’s second half.

With the end of a brutal month of July, along with the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline, approaching, Boston has a few noteworthy injury updates according to reports.

Pitchers Rich Hill and Matt Barnes are scheduled to undergo rehab assignments in Double-A Portland while Michael Wacha will throw a simulated game. Hill, whose last appearance with Boston was on July 1, will toss four innings on Thursday for the Sea Dogs. Barnes, who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since May 30, is also expected to pitch on Thursday, along with another appearance on Friday. Wacha, who last pitched on June 28, underwent a bullpen session on Thursday.

Third baseman slugger Rafael Devers’ status provided some good news for the Red Sox. Devers took ground balls on Thursday, and according to Cora, is expected to return on Tuesday against the Houston Astros.

Second baseman Trevor Story, out since suffering a right-hand contusion against the Rays on July 12, swung a bat for the first time since on Wednesday, however, is still dealing with discomfort.

“He became the rock of the infield,” manager Alex Cora said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Utility man Christian Arroyo is expected to play second base for the Sea Dogs on Thursday. Arroyo, who last played on July 8, has played 42 games this season for the Red Sox.