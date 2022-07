NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox aim to get back on track.

The Red Sox face off with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night at Fenway Park as Boston comes off a tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.

The Blue Jays swept the Red Sox in a three-game series, outscoring Boston by 30 runs.

