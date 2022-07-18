Red Sox Nation Will Love These Tweets From Draft Pick Mikey Romero

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox selected high school shortstop Mikey Romero with the No. 24 pick on Sunday, making him the third consecutive high school infielder to be selected by the team in the first round.

While baseball analysts reacted to the pick and what it could mean for the Red Sox, Romero himself reacted on Twitter with some posts that are sure to make Red Sox fans smile.

The 18-year-old quickly made his intentions clear, tweeting, “Time to win a world Series?s. GO TIME” over the Red Sox’s announcement of his selection.

Time to win a world Series?s. GO TIME https://t.co/Q9z7RNH6UT — Mikey Romero (@mromo32) July 18, 2022

He later shared an interaction with Red Sox farm-hand Marcelo Mayer, calling the 2021 first-round pick his “brother” when Mayer congratulated him on the selection. Romero and Mayer were travel ball teammates in California and reportedly share an agent/advisor in John Boggs according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

My brother !! LETS GOOOO https://t.co/ARRx5a0f0D — Mikey Romero (@mromo32) July 18, 2022

Finally, Romero shared a picture of himself in his little league days as a member of the Red Sox.