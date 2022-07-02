Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Marcelo Mayer Hits Third Homer In Six Games

Mayer is the No. 10 overall prospect in MLB

Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer has been on a tear as of late, as his stock continues to rise.

The Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect on Sox Prospects and Major League Baseball’s prospect rankings has been giving fans of Single-A Salem a show. In a game against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, the 19-year-old shortstop hit his third home run in his last six games.

During that stretch, he hit a homer against a southpaw for the first time this season for the Salem Red Sox, showing he’s deserving to be MLB’s No. 10 overall prospect.

Mayer was selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB draft, and has made Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom look like a genius. Mayer’s first dinger that kicked off his current run was also a thing of beauty.

Mayer, who has drawn comparisons to Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., is batting .282/.377/.817 with Single-A Salem, and he has seven dingers to go along with 29 RBIs.

It’s only a matter of when, not if, Mayer makes his way up the ladder in Boston’s farm system.

