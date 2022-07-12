Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Pleased With Brayan Bello’s Improvements

NESN Logo Sign In

The beginning of Brayan Bello’s big league career has been far from perfect. But that hasn’t stopped Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora from from finding the positives from his top pitching prospect.

“Not too many swings and misses early on,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “but then he made adjustments and he got the swings and misses.”

Bello’s start Monday was a tale of two halves. The 23-year-old gave up five earned runs on five hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch in his first two innings. He fell behind in the count early and was forced to pitch to contact, which doesn’t necessarily work when the other team knows it’s coming. Despite that, he came out in the third and fourth innings and looked much more like a No. 1 pitching prospect, striking out a pair of Rays and allowing zero earned runs while the Red Sox offense helped tie things up.

“I think after the third inning, you could see it. We went with the fastball in other places, we used the fastball a little bit more,” Cora said. “He gave us 12 outs, and at that point, we needed him to do that and he did.

“Obviously there’s a lot of learning and growing, and tonight was a great learning experience for him. We were very pleased with the last two innings, he gave us a chance to win.”

While Boston’s pitching staff continues to get healthier, another Bello start is far from certain, but there’s little doubt the Red Sox have found positives from their top pitching prospect.

Here are more notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game: