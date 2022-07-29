Red Sox Notes: Boston Looking To Stay Strong With Deadline Approaching

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had a hellish time in the month of July, but they’re still focused on turning things around to make a postseason push.

Xander Bogaerts was the hero in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, scoring the game-winning run with his three-run shot in the sixth inning. Following the game he made sure to make his feelings known on a potential playoff push.

BOGIE CHANGES IT WITH A SWING. pic.twitter.com/mz5FjbvLx6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2022

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Bogaerts told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We went through a lot in the beginning. We’re going through a lot right now. We’ve had our good times, and we’ve had our bad times and I feel in the end, this is a really special group.

“Everyone wants to stay together, no one wants to separate, but those decisions aren’t up to us. But the only way we can help that a little bit is to continue to win games and now every game matters. I had a huge, huge swing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better time than that.

“So, hopefully we keep winning games, make it harder on (the front office) and keep everyone together. We’re getting help by the way, guys are coming off the (injured list) we’ll be good.”

With the unofficial captain’s stance official, all that’s left now is time to wait to see how the Red Sox approach the Aug. 2 trade deadline. As Bogaerts said, help is on the way.