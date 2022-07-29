Red Sox Notes: Boston Looking To Stay Strong With Deadline Approaching

The Boston Red Sox have had a hellish time in the month of July, but they’re still focused on turning things around to make a postseason push.
Xander Bogaerts was the hero in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, scoring the game-winning run with his three-run shot in the sixth inning. Following the game he made sure to make his feelings known on a potential playoff push.
“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Bogaerts told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We went through a lot in the beginning. We’re going through a lot right now. We’ve had our good times, and we’ve had our bad times and I feel in the end, this is a really special group.
“Everyone wants to stay together, no one wants to separate, but those decisions aren’t up to us. But the only way we can help that a little bit is to continue to win games and now every game matters. I had a huge, huge swing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better time than that.
“So, hopefully we keep winning games, make it harder on (the front office) and keep everyone together. We’re getting help by the way, guys are coming off the (injured list) we’ll be good.”
With the unofficial captain’s stance official, all that’s left now is time to wait to see how the Red Sox approach the Aug. 2 trade deadline. As Bogaerts said, help is on the way.
Here are more notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Guardians game:
— Bogaerts’ sixth-inning home run came at a perfect time, allowing the Red Sox to take the lead and potentially help the shortstop find his power game at the plate. Manager Alex Cora spoke about the swing postgame.
“That was a huge swing for us,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We haven’t had one of those in a while and it’s like we were able to breathe.
— Kutter Crawford continued his stretch of solid outings, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits. Bogaerts and Cora both praised the young righty following the game.
“He’s been really solid,” Bogaerts said. “Apart for a couple of hiccups in the beginning (of the season) — he was in the bullpen in a different role, probably unfamiliar role for him… once he’s a starter he’s able to use (his pitches).”
“It’s good stuff in the zone, in the strike zone,” Cora said. “Changing speeds, using the curveball. A lot different than early in the season. Early in the season it was fastballs up, breaking balls down in a new role. It wasn’t working, and for him to go down and work with (Triple-a pitching coach Paul Abbott) and pitch and get back to who he is, it’s good to see… He was really good for us tonight.”
— Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI single in the 7th inning to extend Boston’s lead. He has six RBIs in his last two games and 11 RBIs in his last 17 games, according to Red Sox communications assistant Raleigh Clark.
— Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 and scored a run on Thursday, recording multiple hits for the fourth time in his last six games. He is batting .375 (9-for-24) over that span, according to Clark.
— The Red Sox honored WEEI’s Joe Castiglione before the game for 40 years of service as the radio voice of the team.
— The Red Sox will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Fenway Park on Friday night, opening up a three-game series.