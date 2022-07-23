Red Sox Notes: Boston Suffers Record-Setting Loss Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second-half opener in record-setting fashion on Friday, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays, 28-5, at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora didn’t shy away from acknowledging the brutal result while also providing a glimmer of optimism.

“Overall, not a great night. We gotta make adjustments. We gotta find a way,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s one loss. It doesn’t look great… it’s not about what they did offensively, but what we didn’t do defensively, on the mound. It was tough to watch. It was tough to be in the dugout to be honest with you… and they know it.”

Nathan Eovaldi didn’t help matters by getting off to a slow start on the mound. Eovaldi lasted just 2 2/3 innings, tossing 63 pitches and allowing six earned runs off eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The six earned runs is double his total allowed in two previous starts this year against the Blue Jays.

In 14 starts this season, Eovaldi has allowed the second-most home runs in his career following a full season of work. He’s just five shy of his career-high (23) set in 2016 when he pitched for the New York Yankees.

Following a dissapointing outing on Friday, Eovaldi began his postgame press conference with an optimistic outlook.

“I felt a little bit better with my mechanics today. Obviously I’m still working on a few things. I felt like I attacked the zone really well today,” Eovaldi told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I gotta be able to turn the page and go back to attacking the hitters.”