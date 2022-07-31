Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Pitching Far From Sharp In Brutal Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were unmercifully taken down by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon. The 9-4 beatdown signifies yet another series loss for the struggling Sox.

While the mental errors were frustrating, the pitching was poor all-around. Nick Pivetta started the game and was not sharp.

“He hung a breaking ball to (Omar) Narváez, hung a breaking ball to (Hunter) Renfroe, paid the price,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Didn’t feel like he was able to find his rhythm. He gave us a chance, right? He went five but I think stuff-wise, he’ll be the first one to admit it. It wasn’t one of his best ones.”

Pivetta allowed four runs on nine hits to go along with two walks and only struck out two across five innings.

After his departure, all four relievers to enter the game ? Kaleb Ort, Jake Diekman, Ryan Brasier and Hirokazu Sawamura — allowed at least one run. It was a brutal night for the Red Sox pitching staff, who couldn’t solve the Brewers hitters all night.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Brewers:

— The Red Sox are now just 7-19 in the month of July.