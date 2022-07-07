Red Sox Notes: Brayan Bello Flashes Potential, Delivers Mixed Results

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora understood there was more to Brayan Bello’s major league debut than just his final pitching line.

Bello produced mixed results Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park when the hard-throwing right-hander appeared on a big-league mound for the first time in his career.

Bello lasted just four innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out two and walking three to get handed the loss in a 7-1 defeat for the Red Sox. But Cora didn’t put too much stock in the final numbers and was pleased with what he saw out of Boston’s top pitching prospect.

“You can see it, the stuff, obviously,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He needs to keep getting better, keep working on a few things. Like I said yesterday, either seven innings no runs, three innings seven runs, we still love the kid, we like the kid and we know what he means to this organization.”

The 23-year-old showcased his terrific arsenal of pitches, with his fastball sitting in the upper 90s while topping out at 98 mph.

Despite his strong pitching repertoire, Bello didn’t have great command against the Rays lineup. He threw 43% of his 79 pitches for balls. Cora said he didn’t think Bello was trying to do too much on the mound, while Bello added that nerves didn’t play a factor in his outing even with a ton of attention paid to the highly-touted pitcher.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Bello said through an interpreter, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Just trying to be a little bit too much, selective, and that’s not who I am. I like to be aggressive, so I think that was a key.”