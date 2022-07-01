Red Sox Notes: Command Issues Hamper Boston Pitchers Vs. Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox handed out a ton of free passes on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

It certainly wasn’t a part of any promotional deal, as Red Sox pitchers struggled with their command throughout the team’s 6-5 loss in the series opener to the Cubs.

Each of Boston’s five pitchers on the day issued at least one base on balls — Rich Hill led the way by issuing four walks — resulting in a season-high 10 for the club, which ended up making a major difference in a narrow defeat.

“Today was a bad day for the pitching department,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We walked a lot of people today. You keep giving them at-bats and at-bats and at-bats with men on, that’s going to happen. We didn’t throw enough strikes.”

The focus for Cora following the contest was on the middle innings. The Red Sox held a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but Boston allowed the Cubs to score three times in the fifth and sixth to take the lead for good. Chicago eventually pushed the winning run across the plate on a Jake Diekman wild pitch, which again showcased the lack of command the Red Sox had on the mound.

While Cora has established John Schreiber in the eighth-inning role and Tanner Houck as the team’s closer, the skipper is still searching for who he is going to go to in the middle frames to bridge the gap.

“People have to step up,” Cora said. “You can’t only rely on certain guys. That was the game we had the lead, but it was the middle of the game and we got to get people out in the middle of the game.”