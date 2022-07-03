Red Sox Notes: Connor Seabold May Have Role Carved Out On Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday was a strange one, but the road team was able to take a 3-2 gutsy win.

One thing that appeared prevalent in the game, was that Connor Seabold might be best suited for a multi-inning relief role, which could extend his stay in Boston. Today’s spot starter provided another outing where he did not light up the box score but showed potential at the highest level of competition.

In his first start of the season, the right-hander recorded 21 swing-and-misses, the most by any Red Sox player this season. He also said he was out of gas by the fifth inning.

In Sunday’s effort, Seabold did not appear to have the same life on his pitches, recording just one swing-and-miss on his changeup and one on his curveball. While he still had seven misses on his fastball, the rookie gave way to contact. There’s a decent chance he was trying to pace himself after having nothing left after just four innings in his season debut.

Still, manager Alex Cora seems pleased with Seabold’s performance.

“Good stuff,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The fastball plays. We talk about the changeup but that’s a good fastball, especially up in the zone. He gave us some big outs and got us to the next level.”

His long-term role could be in the bullpen, where he could focus on being as filthy as possible and disregard stamina. With the arms on the way back from injury, it would also be the only logical way for Seabold to stay in the mix.