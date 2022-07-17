Red Sox Notes: How Chris Sale Reacted After Latest Frustrating Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale continues to go through trials and tribulations, but it hasn’t impacted the mental makeup of the Boston Red Sox starter.

Sale, who exited Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New York Yankees with a broken pinkie on his throwing hand, remained positive when addressing reporters after the game. Sale threw just 24 pitches before being hit by a line drive by Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.

“One look at this finger and I knew. I knew it immediately. It was that feeling of cold water running through your body when something like that happens,” Sale said after Boston’s 13-2 defeat, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “As soon as I hit the ground, fingers gone. It sucks. What are you going to do?”

Sale, though, is remaining optimistic in more ways than one. The hard-throwing lefty already was on the sideline for the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his rib cage, but is of the belief he’ll pitch again this season.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Sale responded when asked about his confidence in a return. “It’s a broken bone. I’ve been there. Four-to-six weeks, getting active again, moving around a little bit and we’ll see from there.”

Sale confirmed manager Alex Cora’s sentiments that he will meet with a hand specialist in Boston either Sunday night or Monday.

Sale, while admitting to the frustrations, also shared his big-picture mindset which helps him remain positive despite the fact he’s missed so much time the last three seasons.