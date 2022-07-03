Red Sox Notes: Josh Winckowski’s Efforts Cannot Be Forgotten In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second game in a row on Saturday night to a Chicago Cubs team they should’ve beaten.

Not only did the Red Sox secure a series loss after the 3-1 defeat, but they wasted Josh Winckowski’s best start to date.

Despite his memorable game, Winckowski didn’t consider his venue, Wrigley Field, to be as legendary as fans seem to think.

“A little underwhelming,” Winckowski told reporters, as transcribed by Chris Cotillo. “Fenway has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard.”

While his baseball takes might not be well received, his inability to get swept up in the moment of pitching at a historic ballpark could have aided his masterful outing.

The right-hander went six innings, allowed two runs (one earned) with six hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Only one of those six singles allowed traveled past three feet, yes, you read that right. The performance was by far his best of the season and could be the game he cemented himself as a regular in the rotation.

In his four starts filling in for Nathan Eovaldi, Winckowski has a 1.96 ERA in 22 innings. The right-hander is the only Red Sox rookie in the last 50 years to record four consecutive starts of five or more innings, two or fewer earned runs and one or zero walks according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.