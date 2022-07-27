Red Sox Notes: Lack Of Quality Starts Becoming Top Issue For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

One-step forward, two steps back. That has been the story for the Boston Red Sox in July.

After breaking a five-game skid behind a solid outing from Nick Pivetta on Monday, the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on Tuesday with a game that got away from them quickly thanks to another poor outing from one of their starting pitchers. Josh Winckowski was knocked around by the Cleveland Guardians, failing to make it to the fourth inning in an 8-3 loss.

In his postgame press conference, manager Alex Cora talked about what went wrong for the rookie.

“I think with Josh (Winckowski), pitches were blending velocity wise,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He didn’t have his good fastball, his split was 88-89 (mph), the cutter, the slider, everything was blending together and when that happens there’s no swings and misses. I think there was only one if I’m not mistaken.”

Cora wasn’t mistaken, as Winckowski only produced one swing-and-miss on Tuesday. According to Red Sox Stats on Twitter, just 6.7% of Winckowski’s pitches have been whiffs in 2021. That is the worst percentage among the 165 starters that have thrown at least 600 pitches this season.

Winckowski admitted to feeling off postgame, but not due to his recent stint on the COVID-19 related injured list.

“Fastball kind of felt just a little off, not sure why,” Winckowski said. “Sinker felt ok, was probably about the only thing that was working. I’ve been talking about it before, I’ve got to figure something out with the slider, it’s just kind of getting, like, sideways and doesn’t have a normal shape.