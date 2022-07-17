Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta’s Struggles Continue Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been one extreme to the other for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta this season.

Pivetta struggled out of the gates before turning things around and looking like one of the best pitchers in all of baseball through May and June. Now, the right-hander has turned back into a pumpkin.

The New York Yankees roughed up Pivetta for seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings Saturday night as the Bronx Bombers cruised to a resounding 14-1 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Pivetta surrendered seven hits and he pointed at his lack of control — he walked three batters — as a major issue in his outing.

“Lack of command, got behind in a lot of counts,” Pivetta said, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “The rest was history.”

Pivetta’s last three outings are ones he would certainly like to forget about. He has allowed 20 earned runs and 23 hits in 10 1/3 innings worked. That’s a stark contrast to an incredible stretch from Pivetta from May 7 to June 29, in which he went 8-1 and let up just 16 runs in 74 innings.

Pivetta has paid a price for his inability to keep hitters off-balanced as the Yankees hit two of their four home runs off of him.

The good news for Pivetta is he’ll have an extended period of time thanks to the All-Star break to try to correct his mistakes. And while the Red Sox have recently received reinforcements with their pitching staff, they need Pivetta to look like a version of himself from May and June with Boston looking to make a playoff push.