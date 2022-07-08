Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers Has Special Night In Loss Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell shy of what would have been an improbable comeback against the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

In the 6-5 loss, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to lower back and hamstring soreness. He made his impact known, mashing two no-doubt home runs off Gerrit Cole amid a five-RBI performance.

When asked about how fun it is to watch Devers on a night like Thursday’s, Red Sox manager Alex Cora poured on the praise.

“Against a great pitcher too,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “What he’s done against Cole the last three games… two walks and a homer in the wild-card game, then the homer on Opening Day and then today a walk and two big swings. You know he’s that good. Raffy, he’s a good player.

“Hopefully he’ll start in Dodger Stadium in a few weeks (for the All-Star game). The stage is not… he doesn’t get caught up in the whole thing. He enjoys playing baseball and helping his team to win. Probably he’s down there, he’s upset because we didn’t win. He did everything. He might think about the ground ball he hit to short against a lefty instead of talking about the homers and the walk. He’s a special player, special hitter.”

Devers has six home runs against Cole, the most the Yankees’ ace has allowed to any individual in Major League Baseball, past or present.

