Red Sox Officially Recall Brayan Bello For Start Vs. Rays, DFA Hansel Robles

The Red Sox officially recalled Brayan Bello on Wednesday ahead of his first Major League Baseball start.

Boston’s No. 1 pitching prospect will get the ball as the Red Sox look to win their series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Bello rightfully has a ton of hype surrounding him and will be able to show off what he’s been doing with Triple-A Worcester in front of the Fenway Faithful.

To make room for Bello, the Red Sox designated Hansel Robles for assignment. The move comes as little surprise considering Robles’ struggles have been apparent all season after he posted a perfect ERA last September while helping Boston get into the MLB postseason.

Robles has posted an 8.67 ERA with 20 walks and 28 strikeouts across 27 innings pitched in his last 30 appearances, according to Boston Sports Info.

All eyes will be on Bello when he throws his first pitch against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.