Red Sox Pitcher Matt Strahm Exits Rays Game With Wrist Injury

Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Matt Strahm became the second player to make an early exit on Tuesday, after suffering a left wrist contusion.

Strahm was struck by a comeback off the bat of Rays catcher Francisco Mejia. The 30-year-old only managed to throw six pitches in his brief relief appearance.

Following a tumble to the ground, Strahm proceeded to misthrow the ball to first in an attempt to regather himself. Unfortunately, the Red Sox would only suffer further damage with two runs crossing the plate on Tampa Bay’s side, allowing them to take the lead.

Boston announced Trevor Story and Strahm would receive x-rays after the game.

