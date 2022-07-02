Red Sox Place Another Starting Pitcher On IL Amid Slew Of Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to receive bad news when it comes to their starting rotation.

Rich Hill has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain he suffered in his latest start against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Boston is now missing 60% of their rotation after injuries to Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi during the team’s West Coast road trip. Whitlock is expected to be back soon, and in a new role, while Eovaldi’s recovery is taking much longer than anticipated.

The good news? Chris Sale appears to be close to a return, with his next, and potentially final, rehab start just days away.

In a corresponding move to the Hill transaction, Phillips Valdez will return to the big-league roster. He’ll likely serve as a long-relief option should either Josh Winckowski or Connor Seabold’s spot starts get out of hand. Valdez can provide insurance to keep the bullpen fresh for 14 straight games against American League East opponents following the conclusion of the series against the Cubs.