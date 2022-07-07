Red Sox Place Tyler Danish On Injured List, Select Michael Feliz

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox continue to be hit by the injury bug, especially to their pitching staff.

Boston placed relief pitcher Tyler Danish on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a right forearm strain. The 27-year-old appeared in Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays where he allowed one run in two relief innings.

Danish joins Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi who are also dealing with injuries. Though, Whitlock and Eovaldi will start their rehab assignments starting Friday.

To fill in Danish’s spot, the Red Sox selected Michael Feliz from Triple-A Worcester.

The 29-year-old has posted a 3.28 ERA in 18 appearances for Worcester this season. The right-hander is 17-9 with a 5.33 ERA in 227 major league outings for the Houston Astros (2015-through-17), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-through-21), Cincinnati Reds (2021), Oakland Athletics (2021), and Red Sox (2021). Feliz posted a 3.38 ERA in four appearances for Boston last season. Stats courtesy of Kyle Montemagno of Red Sox communications and media relations.