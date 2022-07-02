Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Superb In Latest Triple-A Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello has become undeniable.

The 23-year-old prospect has shot all the way up to No. 3 on Sox Prospects’ rankings, having been on a tear for Triple-A Worcester since his promotion on May 17. Bello has posted a 6-3 record with a 2.82 earned run average in nine appearances for the WooSox. But his latest start, may have been his best.

Bello struck out eight and allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings pitched Friday, helping lead the Woo Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. Of the ten batted balls he allowed, seven were groundball outs.

????



No. 4 @RedSox prospect Brayan Bello whiffs eight batters for the fourth time in six appearances for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/YJaw724rbO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 2, 2022

Perhaps the most important thing to come out of Bello’s start, is the fact that he was relieved after just 84 pitches. The Red Sox’s organizational pitching depth has been tested over the last month, with Rich Hill becoming the latest starting pitcher to leave a game due to injury.

Josh Winckowski, Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold have all made the jump from Triple-A to make starts for injured Red Sox pitchers, and depending on Hill and Crawford’s statuses moving forward, Bello could be next in line for a promotion to the big club.