Red Sox Prospect Jay Groome Promoted From Double-A To WooSox

Jay Groome earned himself a nice promotion Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox pitching prospect was promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, the Sea Dogs announced on Twitter.

Jay Groome is on the move to join the @WooSox!



Groome was 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA with the Sea Dogs this season and struck out 81 hitters in 76.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/sBR3XuyWRq — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 14, 2022

Groome had a strong start to Portland’s season and continued to improve as it went on.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the pitcher. Groome underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2018 and announced his return to action that November in a video update. Since then he’s been on the right path and clearly making a good impression in Portland.

The WooSox are in the middle of a six-game road trip before next week’s All-Star break and will return to Polar Park on July 22.