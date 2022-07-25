Red Sox Prospect Makes Diving Catch, Ends Up On SportsCenter Top 10

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Phillip Sikes made an outstanding play in the Greenville Drive’s Sunday matchup against the Aberdeen IronBirds — putting together an impressive game in the field and at the plate.

The 23-year-old is playing for the Red Sox High-A affiliate. The Drive is a part of the South Atlantic League of minor league baseball.

This stellar play made its way into the SportsCenter Top 10 on Sunday, debuting at No. 2 on the countdown. It came up just short of the No. 1 slot but No. 2 is not too shabby.

The 2021 Red Sox draft pick had this impressive play ahead of homering in the fourth inning of the game at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Drive unfortunately came up short, 7-5, to the IronBirds.

Although the outcome was not what the Drive had hoped for, Sikes had himself a game on both sides of the field.