Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Boston’s Order For Brayan Bello’s MLB Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a bittersweet lineup in store for Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

First, there’s the Major League Baseball debut of top-ranked pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who on Wednesday was promoted from Triple-A Worcester.

Bello, 23, collected a 6-2 record alongside a 2.81 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) with Worcester before earning his call-up to Boston and receiving his first taste of the big leagues.

Then, there’s the news that American League All-Star hopeful Rafael Devers will be sitting out for an AL East rubber match.

The harm of Devers not being in the lineup for a second consecutive game needs no explanation.

Devers is batting .327 this season with 17 home runs. Not to mention, at Fenway, he’s hitting .331 during his potential All-Star campaign, while striking out (20) significantly fewer times than at road ballparks (41).

Alex Cora’s utility man, Christian Arroyo, will take over duties at the hot corner as Boston hopes to win the series with a bounce-back victory.