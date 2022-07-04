Red Sox Recall Pitcher Kutter Crawford, Option Connor Seabold To Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The shuffling of the Red Sox pitching staff continues.

As manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox are forced to get creative to fill innings, Boston recalled right-hander Kutter Crawford and optioned Connor Seabold back to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, the team announced.

Crawford gives the Red Sox another arm as they try to piece together nine innings with Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, Nathan Eovalid and Garrett Whitlock all dealing with issues. Seabold, who started Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, obviously wouldn’t be available for another five days.

The juggling might not end there, however. Cora on Monday disclosed to reporters that top pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a candidate to start Wednesday, when the Red Sox again are without a scheduled starter.

Crawford, 26, is 1-2 with a 6/41 ERA in 10 appearances with Boston this season. He’s the 24th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system, per MLB.com.