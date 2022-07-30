Red Sox Reinstate Christian Arroyo From Injured List, Option Jeter Downs To Worcester

Arroyo was placed on the IL on July 9

by

The Red Sox made a roster move prior to their middle game in their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston on Saturday announced it reinstated Christian Arroyo from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Arroyo, the Red Sox optioned Jeter Downs to Triple-A Worcester.

Arroyo was on the IL since July 9 with a groin strain and fared well in his rehab assignment with the Portland Sea Dogs. He went 1-for-1 and had a stolen base, signifying his groin probably felt pretty good.

Arroyo will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon and play second base.

First pitch for Red Sox-Brewers is set for 4:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Can’t Deliver In Clutch Vs. Brewers
NESN 360 cta
Thumbnail photo via Christian Arroyo, back with the WooSox on a rehab assignment, put in some work at first base before Friday night's game . DOWNPAGE 1
New England Patriots defensive lineman Bill Murray
Previous Article

Patriots Roster Hopeful Opens Up About Surprise Position Change

Picked For You

Related