Red Sox Reinstate Christian Arroyo From Injured List, Option Jeter Downs To Worcester

The Red Sox made a roster move prior to their middle game in their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston on Saturday announced it reinstated Christian Arroyo from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Arroyo, the Red Sox optioned Jeter Downs to Triple-A Worcester.

Arroyo was on the IL since July 9 with a groin strain and fared well in his rehab assignment with the Portland Sea Dogs. He went 1-for-1 and had a stolen base, signifying his groin probably felt pretty good.

Arroyo will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon and play second base.

First pitch for Red Sox-Brewers is set for 4:10 p.m. ET