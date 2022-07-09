Red Sox Release Hansel Robles After Struggling All Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Hansel Robles era in Boston officially is over.

The Red Sox on Saturday announced they released the pitcher three days after designating him for assignment.

Robles struggled mightily this season, particularly in his last 30 appearances for the Red Sox before getting DFA’d. He posted an 8.67 ERA with 20 walks and 28 strikeouts across 27 innings pitched in that span.

The right-hander at times showed potential on the mound, but the struggles outweighed any progress and Robles soon became unreliable out of the bullpen and was unable to hold leads for the Red Sox.

