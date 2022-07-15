Red Sox Release Must-See Video As David Ortiz Nears Hall Of Fame Induction

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox took fans on a trip down David Ortiz memory lane on Friday.

The Red Sox released a video of Ortiz that will certainly produce more than a few goosebumps as he relives parts of his career before entering the Baseball Hall of Fame next week.

Ortiz has some narration in the short clip as the video gives snippets of memorable moments from Big Papi’s legendary career, and you can watch it here.

Coming soon to The Hall. pic.twitter.com/Ie80nkVdBc — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2022

“My plaque might mention my three rings or my 541 home runs,” Ortiz says in the video. “It might mention my love for my home country or the baseball town that embraced me. All of these things got me here: The Baseball Hall of Fame. All of this got me a plaque amongst the greatest to ever play the game.”

Ortiz will take his rightful place in Cooperstown on July 24, with the ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.