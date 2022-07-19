Red Sox Report Card: Handing Out Midseason Grades At Each Position

Shortstop

Grade: A

Xander Bogaerts continues to be one of the most consistent stars for the Red Sox. The 29-year-old unofficial captain of the team only has one flaw at the halfway point, his surprising lack of power. Anyone hitting .316 is going to provide plenty of value to the offense, but his seven home runs in 89 games is quite a shock. Bogey is far from a slap hitter, with 24 doubles, but a few more long balls could’ve gone a long way.

Other than an unexpected home-run drought, the rest of Bogey’s game is getting better in the midst of his prime. The Red Sox have positioned Bogaerts better to improve his defensive value which had made a marked improvement on the overall team defense. He’s also swiped five bags, tying his total from a season ago, and has yet to be caught.

There is a strong case to be made that Bogaerts should have started the All-Star game, but he’ll settle for his fourth appearance.

Third base

Grade: A+

Rafael Devers has used the 2022 campaign to go from budding superstar to one of the best players in baseball. The lone Red Sox All-Star starter has been so impactful that soon-to-be Hall of Famer David Ortiz claimed it’s like Big Papi never left the lineup.

Devers is hitting .324 with 51 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .980 OPS in 86 games before the break. He leads MLB with 112 hits and has been the unquestioned MVP for the Red Sox.

Outfield

Grade: C+

The Red Sox outfield has been an overlooked sore spot for Boston. Alex Verdugo is arguably the best player to put in the batter’s box with the game on the line but has struggled overall. While he might have the worst luck in MLB this season, with just a .277 batting average on balls in play despite a higher hard-hit rate than last season. Overall, he’s only hitting .262 with a .678 OPS. He could be a second-half catalyst for the offense should he heat up, but his production has been below expectations thus far.

Kiké Hernández has not only been limited to 51 games but hit just .209 when healthy. His 16 doubles and four home runs did aid his lowly average, but a .273 on-base percentage is less than ideal for a leadoff hitter. He suffered a setback before the break and his timetable for return is unknown.

Jarren Duran has been a spark plug for the offense in Hernández’s absence, but has been somewhat of a liability defensively and has since moved to right field in a platoon role. Duran is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a pair of triples, and a home run in 28 games. The rookie has set the table well for Boston with professional at-bats that drive up the opponent’s pitch count and often lead to a speed demon on base for the heart of the order. He’s also stolen seven bases in eight attempts. His potential is high, but as it stands now, Duran is a platoon hitter against right-handed pitching with below-average defensive ability.

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been as expected and newcomer Rob Refsnyder has become the most pleasant surprise Red Sox roster. The group has underperformed as a whole but has been steady enough given the infield’s offensive production.

Designated hitter

Grade: A-

J.D. Martinez continued his perennial All-Star performance with another strong start this season. There are only two areas preventing him from an A-plus first half.