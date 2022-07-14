Red Sox Reportedly Activate Lefty Relief Pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a roster move prior to Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox are expected to activate left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Ian Browne of MLB.com, Hernandez is expected to rejoin a Red Sox pitching staff that’s already endured a series of injuries both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.

Boston reportedly has also placed right-handed starter Josh Winckowski on the injured list after testing positive for Covid-19, making roster space for Hernandez to be added.

Back in May, Hernandez underwent surgery after suffering a meniscus tear in Triple-A Worcester.

In 2021, the 24-year-old made 48 appearances with the Red Sox. He pitched 40 innings with a 2-2 record, 3.38 ERA, and struck out 54 batters while walking 31.

Hernandez last made a relief appearance for the Red Sox during Game 5 of the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros back in October. He’s since pitched in twelve games with the WooSox this season, racking up a 5.09 ERA in 23 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts.

The Red Sox went down a left-handed relief pitcher Tuesday when Matt Strahm suffered a left wrist contusion in the sixth inning against the Rays. No reports yet on whether or not Strahm will be placed on the injured list.