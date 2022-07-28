Red Sox Bring Back Player From 2021 To Bolster Roster Amid Mounting Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have dipped back into last year’s roster to add some much-needed organizational depth as their injuries continue to mount.

The Red Sox on Thursday signed utility infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to a minor-league deal.

Santana hit just .181 with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBIs and a .597 OPS in 38 games with Boston last year, and spent the first half of this season suspended for PEDs.

Santana likely isn’t the blockbuster addition fans are hoping for the struggling Red Sox to acquire. He’s merely a depth piece to aid a team that seemingly cannot get out of a series without losing a couple of players to the injured list. The move will not mean much unless the 31-year-old switch hitter tears it up in Triple-A Worcester or the injuries mount up so badly that he is called up, anyway.

Despite his brutal first stint in Boston, Santana could be a spark at some point in the season for a team that desperately needs it.