Red Sox Reportedly Will Get Two Key Pitchers Back Vs. Yankees

Finally, reinforcements are on their way for the Boston Red Sox starting rotation and bullpen.

Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock are expected to come off the injured list and rejoin the Red Sox for their three-game series starting Friday in New York against the Yankees, according to multiple reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays that Eovaldi “most likely” will start in the series opener versus the Yankees. Eovaldi, who has been out for over a month with lower back inflammation, last pitched for the Red Sox on June 8.

Whitlock obviously showed enough in his latest rehab assignment to return to the Red Sox. The right-hander has been out since June 9 with right hip inflammation and will go back to his bullpen role after starting nine games this season.

Eovaldi and Whitlock coming back will certainly be a welcomed sight with Boston’s pitching staff being decimated by injuries, and the Red Sox lost another starting pitcher Thursday.

Cora also provided an update on second baseman Trevor Story, who exited Tuesday’s game against the Rays early after getting hit on the hand. Cora told reporters Story could be available to play on Saturday or Sunday.

The news is less encouraging for Matt Strahm, who sustained a left wrist contusion also on Tuesday. A trip to the injured list reportedly isn’t out of the question.