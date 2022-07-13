Red Sox Rising Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Suffers Injury Scare

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects nearly suffered a season-altering injury on Tuesday.

Ceddanne Rafaela, the organization’s No. 8 prospect according to SoxProspects, suffered nearly the exact same fortune as Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story.

“Ceddanne Rafaela, who got hit on the hand in Double-A Portland’s game yesterday (almost identical to the Story hit-by-pitch), underwent X-rays that came back negative,” Alex Speier tweeted Wednesday. “He’s day-to-day, but as of now still looks like a go for the Futures Game on Saturday.”

The versatile prospect started to gain national attention after being invited to the Futures Game along with fellow prospect Brayan Bello. Rafaela also joined Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list amid a breakout season.

Between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Rafaela is hitting .312 with 46 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs, 58 runs scored, 55 RBIs and 19 steals in 21 attempts. He’s now drawing comparisons to a current member of the Red Sox and will hopefully be able to represent the organization on the biggest prospect stage.