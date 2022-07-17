Red Sox Select Polarizing Pitching Prospect In Final MLB Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

As Boston Red Sox fans prepare to observe their stars at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star game this week, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office will turn their focus to the MLB Draft — which is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the draft, many players have been mocked to the Red Sox — but none more than Kumar Rocker, who was once again Boston’s choice in MLB.com’s final 2022 mock draft.

Here is what Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo had to say about the Boston’s potential choice at No. 24 overall:

Callis: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League) (No. 38)

Rocker — whose Draft saga is well-documented — could go anywhere from the mid-teens to the early second round. The Red Sox probably wouldn’t pass on (Jett) Williams and are mentioned with a slew of college outfielders (Tennessee’s Jordan Beck, (Dylan) Beavers, Gilbert, Florida’s Sterlin Thompson, Oregon State’s Jacob Melton).

Mayo: Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee (No. 32)

Gilbert?s teammate, Beck, is an option, along with Thompson and perhaps Jacob Melton.

Callis’ choice of Rocker has been echoed by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and The Athletic’s Keith Law throughout the pre-draft process.

Rocker was drafted by the New York Mets with the No. 10 pick in 2021, but did not sign due to a medical issue that forced the team and player too far apart on a contract. He chose to leave Vanderbilt and pitch for the Tri-City ValleyCats — an independent team based in Troy, NY — where he had a 1.35 earned run average in 20 innings pitched. He sits 95-98 with his fastball, and some believe he could be in line for an early call up to serve as a bullpen arm if selected by a team contending for a playoff spot.