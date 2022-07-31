Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez Reveals Mindset With Trade Deadline Looming

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez acknowledged how he thought going into Sunday’s game that it could be the last time he plays at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

But Martinez, who snapped a 0-for-25 skid with a pair of doubles in Boston’s 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, was able to put those thoughts off to the side in hopes of helping the Red Sox win, though.

“Yeah, you know, I’m not like blind. I know what’s going on,” Martinez said in reference to recent trade speculation, as seen on NESN’ postgame coverage. “But being out there, I think, I’m able to just put it off to the side and focus on what I got to do.”

Martinez added how he’s not letting those thoughts cloud his mindset with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline looming.

“Just locked in on what I got to do really,” Martinez said. “I’m not really worried about that stuff. I’ve been in the situation before. There’s no point in stressing out about it.”

After Boston’s win over Milwaukee, the Red Sox sit 3.5 games back of the third and final wild-card spot. The current position the team is in has prompted a ton of questions in regards to whether chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the front office want to add pieces, or trade them away.

Martinez and others on the club, however, have expressed how they hope the Red Sox will add. And with the designated hitter showcasing an albeit brief return to form Sunday, he hopes it will make it tougher on Boston’s brass.