Red Sox Starters In Danger Of Not Winning Game In Month Of July

July has looked much different for the Red Sox than June did, and now Boston is in danger of doing something it hasn’t done this season.

The Red Sox fell to 6-17 in July after a 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. They’re in last place in the American League East after going 20-6 in June and temporarily being in second place.

There are a lot of issues the Red Sox are facing this month, between first base and pitching, and the starters might accomplish something rather troubling.

According to Boston Sports Info on Twitter, the Red Sox “have never gone a calendar month without a starter winning a game. As of Thursday morning, Red Sox starters are 0-12 in July.

It’s truly been an ugly scene for the pitchers. Nick Pivetta, though he bounced back nicely July 25, has not won a game since June 24 and hasn’t been the dominant version of himself that fans saw in May and June. Mix that with Nathan Eovaldi missing time on the injured list, Chris Sale fracturing his pinkie finger, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha on the IL, and Josh Winckowski just returning from the COVID-19 IL, and it seems like a vicious cycle of never-ending bad news for Boston.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is right around the corner and the Red Sox certainly could benefit from some help.

Kutter Crawford looks to be the first Boston starter with a win in July on Thursday night in the Red Sox’s finale against the Guardians. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.