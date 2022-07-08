Red Sox Top Prospects Lead 11-Run First Inning By Portland Sea Dogs

NESN Logo Sign In

One day after top pitching prospect Brayan Bello made his Major League Debut for the Boston Red Sox, the position players are taking back warranted attention.

The Portland Sea Dogs scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday.

The offensive outburst was led by a pair of top prospects. Corner infielder Alex Binelas, the centerpiece of the Hunter Renfroe trade, started the game with a lead-off home run. Ceddanne Rafaela followed suit with a solo shot from the No. 2 spot in the order. Rafaela, who is one of two members of the Red Sox organization to be selected to the Futures Game, also hit a double in the same inning.

Stephen Scott would join the home run barrage in the first inning as well out of the designated hitter spot. Scott was selected as a 10th round-pick out of Vanderbilt, where he was a key member of the 2019 College World Series champion squad.