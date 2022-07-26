Red Sox Trade Deadline Blueprint: Boston’s Top Needs As Aug. 2 Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

July hasn’t been very kind to the Red Sox, but that doesn’t mean Boston won’t be in buyer mode leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Thanks to the addition of a third Wild Card team, the 2022 Red Sox’s postseason hopes still are very much alive. Boston enters Tuesday only three games back of the final American League Wild Card spot, and only a half-game and 1 1/2 contests separate the Seattle Mariners from the two teams above them in those standings.

But while a playoff berth is in the Red Sox’s grasp, it would behoove Chaim Bloom and company to make a move or two before Aug. 2 in order to strengthen the club’s chances of playing into October. With this in mind, here’s a breakdown of how Boston should approach its deadline strategy.

BIGGEST NEEDS

First baseman

There are no two ways about it: The platoon of Bobby Dalbec and Francy Cordero just isn’t cutting it for the Red Sox at first base.

You simply can’t bank on Dalbec putting together another late-season surge like he did last year. The 27-year-old ranks dead last in batting average among Red Sox regulars with a .203 mark to go along with only eight home runs. Similarly lousy offensive numbers have come from Cordero, who’s currently batting .218 with four homers and a .356 slugging percentage.

Boston was plagued by the same issue last season and the club addressed it in spades by acquiring Kyle Schwarber. The two-time All-Star provided a jolt and then some upon joining the Red Sox lineup and he was a major reason why Boston came within two wins over the 2021 World Series.