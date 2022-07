NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since 2012 this weekend.

Boston had a tough time in Chicago, dropping two out of three games against the Cubs.

The Red Sox and Cubs have had their fair share of players who played for both teams, including Nomar Garciaparra and Jon Lester.

