Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Brayan Bello Starts In Series Finale

The Red Sox will try to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston will send top pitching prospect Brayan Bello to the mound for the series finale. This marks Bello’s third career big league start and first against a team other than the Rays. The 23-year-old allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts across eight combined innings against Tampa Bay.

Bello will be opposed by Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling, who quietly is putting together a nice season for Toronto. The 32-year-old pitched five innings in both of his previous two starts against the Red Sox this season and only allowed three combined runs between the two outings.

Boston’s lineup for the matinee matchup will look the same as Saturday’s starting nine, with one exception. Alex Verdugo will take over the designated hitter duties while Franchy Cordero mans left field.

Here are both starting lineups for Sunday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (48-47)

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Alex Verdugo, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Franchy Cordero, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Yolmer Sánchez, 2B

Jeter Downs, 3B

Brayan Bello, RHP (0-1, 10.13 ERA)