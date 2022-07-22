Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Will Boston Finally Best Kevin Gausman?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox begin an incredibly important 10-game homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays after ending the first half of the season by losing six of seven games.

Boston will place Nathan Eovaldi on the mound as they hope for a fresh start to a season that’s been full of highs and lows. Nasty Nate will oppose Kevin Gausman, who is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA, 15 hits allowed, 27 strikeouts and two walks in 21 innings across three starts against the Red Sox. He?s allowed two runs total, one of which was unearned.

For the Red Sox to prevail, they’ll need to hold up against Gausman’s devastating splitter and avoid expanding the zone. Fortunately, they have every starter at their disposal besides Trevor Story, who was placed on the 10-day injured list for a right-hand contusion before the break. Jeter Downs will take his second base position and bat ninth.

With consistently lackluster performances out of the first base pairing of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero, manager Alex Cora decided to deploy Christian Vázquez at first base with Kevin Plawecki behind the dish for Friday’s matchup.

Jarren Duran will lead things off while playing center, a position Alex Cora appeared to be moving him away from. Jackie Bradley Jr., will bat eighth and return to right field as the duo’s position swap might be coming to an end.

Rafael Devers is batting second after back and hamstring soreness hampered him down the first-half stretch. Given that he participated in the All-Star Game, it must be assumed that he’s over the worst of it.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and NESN will have a full hour of pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.