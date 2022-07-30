Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Red Sox begin a new winning streak Saturday afternoon?

That will be the task at hand when Boston plays its middle game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. The Red Sox dropped the series opener 4-1 after the offense just couldn’t deliver in clutch situations.

Nick Pivetta, who bounced back nicely in his last start after hitting a bit of a rough patch, will try to get the Red Sox back on track. He’ll oppose Eric Lauer, who’s in search of his seventh win with the Brewers.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora is switching things up a little bit. Christian Vázquez will move from catcher to first base to give Franchy Cordero, who’s struggled at the corner position lately, a night off. Christian Arroyo, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, will play second base and bat seventh. Jaylin Davis will start in right field and bath eighth, while Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties and bat ninth.

You can watch the Red Sox take on the Brewers on Saturday with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Brewers:

BOSTON RED SOX (50-51)

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Vázquez, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Jaylin Davis, RF

Kevin Plawecki, C