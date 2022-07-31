Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Jaylin Davis Starts, Jarren Duran Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will try to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston will send Josh Winckowski to the hill for the series finale. The rookie right-hander, who hasn’t earned a win since June 25, struggled in his last outing Tuesday when he surrender five earned runs over three innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Winckowski will be opposed by Aaron Ashby, who will try to cap off what’s been a solid July. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed two runs or less in four of his five outings this month.

With a southpaw on the hill for the visitors, the Red Sox will start the game with a lineup predominantly of right-handed hitters. Jarren Duran will begin the game on the bench, with Jackie Bradley Jr. taking over in center field and Jaylin Davis manning right. Bobby Dalbec, meanwhile, will start at first instead of Franchy Cordero.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Brewers matinee matchup:

RED SOX (50-52)

Jaylin Davis, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, C

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Yolmer Sánchez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Winckowski, RHP (3-5, 5.18 ERA)