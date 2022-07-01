Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Jarren Duran Returns To Leadoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to extend their win streak to two games when they begin a series with the Cubs in Chicago on Friday.

Boston is visiting Wrigley Field for the first time since 2012.

The Red Sox are coming off a 10-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, while the Cubs have won three of their last four games.

Rich Hill will get the ball for the Red Sox in search of his fifth win and opposes Adrian Sampson.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora is putting Jarren Duran back in the leadoff spot. The speedy outfielder missed the series in Toronto due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and was placed on the restricted list. Rob Refsnyder, who’s been hot for Boston, will begin the game on the bench.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 1 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Cubs game: