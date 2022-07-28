Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Alex Cora Sticking With Franchy Cordero

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to rebound after a tough loss on Wednesday in order to claim a split of their four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kutter Crawford will toe the rubber as the lone Red Sox starter who has been on a tear in July. The right-hander has recorded a 2.83 ERA with a 24-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .213 batting average against in 22 1/3 innings.

The rookie will oppose Triston McKenzie, who has been a dynamic weapon for the Guardians all season, headlined by his 3.11 ERA.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora rolled out a near-identical lineup from the previous game. The only change was Jeter Downs replacing Yolmer Sánchez at second base, and batting ninth. Cora is showing confidence in Franchy Cordero by throwing him back out at first base one day after making three errors on two plays.

You can watch Thursday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

The full lineups for Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Guardians game are below.

BOSTON RED SOX (49-50)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Jeter Downs, 2B