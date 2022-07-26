Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: J.D. Martinez Makes Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to carry the momentum from last night’s win into the second of the four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston’s designated hitter J.D. Martinez returns to the starting lineup after missing four games with back spasms. Martinez will bat cleanup for the Sox, while Bobby Dalbec will stay at third base with Rafael Devers remaining on the injured list.

Jaylin Davis heads into the nine spot for Boston and will play center field, replacing Jarren Duran. Christian Vázquez heads to first base, sending Kevin Plawecki back behind the dish.

The Red Sox will start right-hander Josh Winckowski, while the Guardians will counter with Bryan Shaw.

You can watch Monday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after extended pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the Red Sox and Guardians starting lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (49-48)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Jaylin Davis, CF