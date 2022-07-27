Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Bounce Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi will look to put his prior struggles behind him Wednesday night as the Boston Red Sox right-hander gets the ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi, who pitched less than three innings in Boston’s one-sided defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays five days prior, will start the third game of the four-game series.

Jarren Duran returns to the leadoff spot and will play center field while J.D. Martinez will start at designated hitter for the second consecutive night. Rafael Devers remains on the injured list with Bobby Dalbec replacing him at third base while batting seventh and Franchy Cordero batting sixth and starting at first.

Cal Quantrill will get the start for the Guardians, who tied the series at one game apiece with Tuesday’s win in Boston.

You can watch Wednesday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Here are the Red Sox-Guardians lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX (49-49)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B