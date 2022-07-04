Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits As Austin Davis Takes Hill

NESN Logo Sign In

The middle of the order will look a little lighter for the Red Sox on Monday afternoon, with one of their best hitters out of the starting lineup.

A day after taking a spike to the thigh, Xander Bogaerts sits as the Red Sox open a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Christian Arroyo starts in his place at shortstop, with catch Christian Vázquez moving into the cleanup spot in the batting order.

The top of Boston’s lineup is lefty-heavy despite southpaw Jalen Beeks taking the mound for Tampa. Three of the first five spots in the Red Sox order bat left-handed against Beeks, who actually has better numbers versus righties.

Austin Davis gets his second spot-start as an opener for the Red Sox, who will try to piece together a bullpen game in this Independence Day matinee. Davis’ biggest challenge might be Rays designated hitter Harold Ramirez, who bashes left-handed pitching to the tune of a .381 batting average, .451 on-base percentage and .492 slugging percentage.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 12:30 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Rays series opener:

BOSTON RED SOX (44-35)