Red Sox Take New Approach With Brayan Bello In Series Opener With Brewers

The Red Sox are redeploying a seldom-used strategy in Boston and hoping for similar results.

Austin Davis on July 4 played the role of an opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, delivering two scoreless innings. He was followed up by rookie Kutter Crawford, who dazzled for 5 1/3 innings. John Schreiber completed the shutout and the Red Sox won 2-0.

The Red Sox reportedly will roll out the same game plan on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Austin Davis will start tonight for the Red Sox as an opener. Brayan Bello will be available in relief,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo tweeted Friday.

Davis has four scoreless innings as an opener across two games, but the move likely was made to get a little more out of Bello. The top pitching prospect has struggled in his three starts, allowing 14 earned runs in 12 innings (10.50 ERA) with 22 hits, nine strikeouts and eight walks.

While the results have been disappointing for Bello and the Red Sox, watching Boston’s scuffling defense behind him is a clear indicator Bello is not solely at fault for his lack of success, and the numbers back it up. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 3.87 FIP and 4.59 expected ERA.

Throwing the electric prospect in from the bullpen could help prevent some overthinking, a common issue with rookies, and let him showcase his stuff.